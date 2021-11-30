﻿CamSur, Surigao farmers latest recipients of machineries

MANILA – More farmers are benefiting from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund Mechanization Program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) after the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) distributed over PHP320 million worth of farm machineries.

On Monday, the province of Camarines Sur received PHP255 million worth of machines that will go to 74 farmer cooperatives and associations (FCAs).

In Surigao del Sur, 2,546 farmer-members of 34 qualified FCAs already received PHP65.7 million worth of machines during a turnover ceremony in Tandag City on Friday.

The distribution of 2021 funds in the province also include FCAs in Bislig City and the towns of Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Tago, Lingig and San Miguel.

FCAs are chosen based on their performance and incentives are based on their immediate needs.

They must also be accredited by the DA.

Some of the machineries the DA provides are tractor, rice seeder/transplanter/reaper/thresher/harvester/mill/dryer, irrigation pump, and solar irrigation. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency