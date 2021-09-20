﻿Camiguin implements ‘no-movement Saturday’

The province of Camiguin is implementing “No Movement Day” every Saturday as a response to prevent further Covid-19 transmission.

Gov. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo signed on Thursday Executive Order (EO) No. 106 that will prohibit movement outside of residences every Saturday.

All quarantine and special quarantine passes shall be suspended every Saturday.

“Everyone must stay (inside their houses),” he said during a radio program on Friday.

As of Friday, the province has 75 active Covid-19 cases that are all local infections — 25 from Mambajao, 22 from Mahinog, 13 from Guinsiliban, 12 from Catarman, and three from Sagay.

From March 2020 to date, there have been 1,364 recoveries and 131 deaths.

The previously issued EO 102-A mandates Authorized Persons Outside of Residence to still undergo Covid-19 antigen test when entering the province even if fully vaccinated.

Another entry requirement is a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction result taken within 24 hours by a licensed testing facility upon entry, whether vaccinated or not.

Meanwhile, the province’s Covid-19 vaccination drive has administered 18,607 first dose and 11,831 second dose as of Sept. 17.

Source: Philippines News Agency