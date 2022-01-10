﻿Camiguin augments P122-M in Covid response: report

At least PHP122 million were spent in the coronavirus diseases 2019 (Covid-19) response in 2021 in the province of Camiguin.

During the State of the Province Address on Friday evening, Gov. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo said the amount was pooled through the combined efforts of the provincial government and the Office of Camiguin Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo.

“Our pandemic response in the island is heavily focused on responsive public health, unhampered infrastructure development, and accessible financial and material aid to each and every Camiguingnon,” he said.

Of the amount, around PHP34 million was used to cover operational expenses at the Camiguin General Hospital during the surge in Covid-19 cases in the province.

The augmentation fund was used to buy medicines, medical supplies, and protective equipment; also including lodging and food for medical front-liners especially to those who contracted Covid-19.

Another PHP10 million was secured by Romualdo for the purchase of equipment and construction of a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratory from the Department of Health (DOH) fund.

The province also completed the Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility (TTMF) in October 2021 that was built to provide decent and comfortable quarantine facilities for asymptomatic cases.

As of January 4, the province has recorded zero Covid-19 confirmed active cases.

From March 2020 to the present, there have been 1,688 recoveries and 183 deaths, as the province has always had the least number of cases in the region, compared to other provinces.

Noting the adverse effects of Covid-19, Camiguin has issued several executive orders to contain the spread of the virus including the use of CleanCamiguin QR for speedy contact tracing.

Meanwhile, Romualdo said there are 89,400 adults and 8,127 youths aged 18 years old and below who have already received various doses of vaccines.

This led to the city exceeding the required population protection for the adults at 137.15 percent, and 73.59 percent for the minors.

“This only means that we have exceeded our target of 70 percent (minimum population protection requirement set by DOH). We shall continue to urgently engage unvaccinated individuals to schedule their vaccination for the common good,” Romualdo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency