﻿Calbayog cop relieved for asking list of lawyers in Reds’ cases

The intelligence chief of the Calbayog City Police in Samar was relieved from his post for requesting the local court for a list of lawyers representing individuals who are identified with the communist movement.

In a statement released on Saturday, Philippine National Police (PNP) Officer-in-Charge, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said based on an initial investigation, the letter that went viral on social media signed by Lt. Fernando Calabria was part of his efforts to “come up with a comprehensive report on the communist insurgency situation in his area of responsibility.”

“The pressure of crafting a detailed report apparently took a toll on him and eventually prompted him to commit a serious breach of policy. In view of these initial findings and in consultation with our Chief PNP, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, I have already directed the relief of (Police) Lt. Calabria as the Chief of the Intelligence Unit of the Calbayog City Police Station,” he said.

Eleazar also clarified that there has been no official order from the PNP’s ranking officials on such practice and that the police force would not tolerate “such unprofessional method of information-gathering.”

“We are currently checking if there were similar actions in other areas. At the same time, we are investigating to determine up to what level of police hierarchy is involved in this incident,” he said.

Eleazar also apologized on behalf of the PNP for the act, which he described as reckless.

“Our apology comes with an assurance to the judiciary and the members of the legal community that it is not and will never be the policy of the Philippine National Police to run after or even inflict harm on lawyers and members of the judiciary while performing their sworn duty,” he said.

The police force and judiciary, being essential parts of the country’s justice system, are enjoying a harmonious relationship with the common goal to protect democracy and maintain peace and order, Eleazar added.

He also assured that the incident would not affect the PNP’s full support and commitment to putting an end to the communist insurgency menace.

“While we in the PNP remain steadfast in the campaign against the communist insurgency, we will not condone any irresponsible and unprofessional act of any of our men in accomplishing that goal,” he said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court (SC) confirmed that the Office of the Clerk of Court in Calbayog City, Samar received such a request from the local police.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka, however, said no action has been taken on the request.

