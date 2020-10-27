﻿Calamba City’s 4th most wanted car thief falls

The Regional Highway Patrol Unit in Region 4-A (RHPU4A) of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) scored another win on Monday as it captured Calamba City, Laguna’s fourth most wanted person.

Under the supervision of its chief, Lt. Col. Samson Belmonte, RHPU4A personnel successfully tracked down and collared Vince Gotis Macam in Barangay 148 in Pasay City.

Macam is wanted for two counts of carnapping with arrest warrants from the Calamba City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branches 105 and 36 issued on October 1 and October 5, respectively.

The suspect was allowed a fixed bail of PHP300,000 for each case.

HPG director, Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, noted the recent accomplishment.

“It is amazing how our personnel in the regional and even at the provincial level are working out the campaign against syndicated and street-level carnappers in their operations, and the results speak for themselves. We assure the motoring public that their trust and confidence on the HPG as the Guardian of the Highways are well-placed, and we remain committed to making that a reality every day,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency