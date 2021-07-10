﻿Cagayan State U not qualified for Smart Campus grant

_: The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Saturday denied that it withheld the Smart Campus grant from Cagayan State University (CSU).

To begin with, CSU was not qualified due to unliquidated fund transfers.

The clarification came after CSU vice president Ranhilio Aquino claimed in a social media post on July 8 that the development of a Smart Campus was already “promised” by Commissioner Perfecto Alibin but was withheld when CHED “wanted to take over governance of the university and we resisted”.

In a statement, CHED Chair Prospero de Vera III said the Smart Campus project prioritized proposals from state universities and colleges (SUCs) that participated in the survey on connectivity and did not have unliquidated fund transfer.

CSU, de Vera pointed out, has unliquidated fund transfers from CHED — PHP86,310 past due for 31 to 90 days; PHP18,334,000 past due for 91 to 365 days; PHP71,976,114.24 past due over one year; and PHP1,232,724.76 past due over three years.

“A priority list was made and those who have no unliquidated funds transfers were given first priority to present their projects. A total of 111 SUCs submitted project proposals and 89 SUCs were given grants of up to PHP25 million to improve their capability to provide flexible learning,” de Vera said.

CSU was not one of the 89 because its priority rank was low due to unliquidated fund transfers and it did not have a BOR (Board of Regents) Resolution endorsing the project proposal, de Vera said.

He further noted that when he assumed the chairmanship in 2018, CHED adopted a policy that all SUCs must complete and liquidate all CHED-funded project funds before they can get a new one.

“This policy of strict budget execution was adopted by the Commission en banc to address the perennial Commission on Audit observation on the non-completion of CHED-funded projects since the 1990s. This policy is known by all SUCs and many have cleared all their fund transfers and applied for new CHED-funded projects,” he said.

De Vera also said projects are not promised by any CHED official and are competitively vetted by experts.

For the Smart Campus project, the vetting panel included recognized experts such as Mapua University president Rey Vea, Holy Angel University president Luis Calingo, Department of Information and Communications Technology’s Nico Silva, Alibin and fellow CHED Commissioner Aldrin Darilag, and CHED Directors Sylvette Gunigundo and Lily Milla.

“All SUC presidents who defend their proposals before the panel will attest that the vetting was thorough and no project was passed because these were promised to them. It is an insult to the vetting panel and to all SUCs that defended their proposal to say that CSU should get a project because it was promised to them,” de Vera added.

The PHP3-billion CHED Smart Campus grant is provided under Republic Act 11494, otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, to help SUCs implement flexible learning modalities.

