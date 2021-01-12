﻿Cabanatuan’s RT-PCR lab to start operations by April

A 32-unit molecular laboratory aimed at stepping up the city’s response against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is expected to be operational by late March or early April this year.

Vice Mayor and Sangguniang Panlungsod presiding officer Julius Cesar Vergara said on Saturday the construction of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratory at MV Gallego Cabanatuan City General Hospital here was officially started by Roche Philippines last December.

Based on the program, the laboratory is targeted for completion in 102 working days.

He said the PHP23-million locally-funded facility has mechanical, electrical, and refrigeration components.

Third District Rep. Rosanna Vergara said the establishment of the local molecular laboratory was hatched amid continuous expanded targeted testing by the city government where people who tested positive in the rapid antibody tests are immediately swabbed.

In coordination with Vergara’s office, the city government also conducts testing in various municipalities within the third congressional district.

The vice mayor said the LGU will extend testing services to residents of adjoining municipalities in the spirit of the local government code’s provision in cooperation among local government units (LGUs) and protection of both the people of this city and the people who come in and out here for trade, banking, and education purposes.

Meanwhile, the city government invited every resident who wants to get anti-Covid immunization to register in preparation for the eventual rollout of the vaccine.

“Para sa lahat ng mga taga-Cabanatuan na interesado sa bakuna laban sa Covid-19, mangyari pong ipa-rehistro ang inyong impormasyon sa: http://bit.ly/2LwVlH8 (For all Cabanatuan residents interested in the Covid-19 vaccine, please register your information at: http://bit.ly/2LwVlH8), ” it said in a social media announcement.

The vice mayor said the LGU has enough funds to procure vaccines but being prudent in handling people’s money. He said they need to know more details, including the kind of vaccines, their efficacy, and prices.

Source: Philippines News agency