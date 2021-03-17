﻿CAB limits inbound int’l pax at NAIA to 1.5K

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has issued a directive to airlines, limiting the number of inbound international passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to 1,500 daily from March 18 to April 18.

In an advisory dated March 15, CAB said airlines that exceed the allowed capacity will face a penalty.

Airlines were also advised to comply with the directives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on the kind of essential inbound travelers who will be allowed entry to the Philippines.

With this directive, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Tuesday said it will operate its full international schedule for March 18 but will announce “in due course” any flight cancelations on other days during the restriction period.

In a Facebook post, PAL said airlines will need to cancel a number of international flights to and from Manila during the same period.

“Certain passenger types will thus need to postpone their Manila-bound travels until after the stated period,” it added.

PAL urges passengers to keep themselves posted, as the carrier is still waiting for final announcements and information from the BI and other concerned authorities.

Source: Philippines News Agency