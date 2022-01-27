﻿CA confirms appointment of COA commissioner Lipana

The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday gave the green light to the appointment of Mario Lipana as a commissioner of the Commission on Audit (COA).

Prior to the CA’s plenary session, Lipana, who has been with the state audit body for nearly four decades, got endorsements from a number of lawmakers, including Senators Cynthia Villar and Joel VIllanueva, who attested to his competence and qualifications.

Lipana, a native of San Ildefonso, Bulacan vowed “effective and innovative solutions to the challenges of the pandemic” to the COA.

He will serve as COA Commissioner until Feb. 2, 2027, replacing Commissioner Jose Fabia whose term ended in February 2020.

Lipana has been serving as officer in charge-director of the COA Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and concurrent head of the COA’s Intelligence and Confidential Fund Audit Office.

During the committee hearings, Senators Franklin Drilon and Panfilo Lacson urged Lipana to commit to the turnover as soon as possible of records in connection with the contracts entered by the government with the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

For his part, COA chair Michael Aguinaldo, who appeared virtually during the confirmation hearing, also assured that a targeted review of transactions being probed by the Senate is being undertaken and said it is undergoing a “quality assurance process”.

Also on Wednesday, the CA approved the appointment of 17 officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

They are AFP chief Gen. Andres C. Centino, Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Lt. Gen. Connor Anthony D. Canlas, Lt. Gen. Ernesto C. Torres Jr., Maj. Gen. Roy M. Galida, Maj. Gen. Alex S. Rillera, Marine Maj. Gen. Eric B. Nicanor , Brig. Gen. JT T. Bajet, Brig. Gen. Pedro C. Balisi Jr., Brig. Gen. Rey B. Alemania, Brig. Gen. Aldwine Almase, Air Force Brig. Gen. Frederic M. Cutler, Marine Brig. Gen. Jimmy D. Larida, Brig. Gen. Leandro V. Abeleda and Brig. Gen Randolph Cabangbang.

Under the Constitution, the CA is an independent body distinct from the legislature even as its membership is exclusively drawn from both chambers of Congress.

Regular appointments under the Constitution undergo a process starting with the nomination by the President to a position of a nominee to the CA which may or may not give its consent.

After the CA gives its consent to a nominee, the President issues the appointment to the officer who may then take his oath of office.

