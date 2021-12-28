﻿C. Visayas retail stores to explain price freeze violation

At least 52 retail establishments in Region 7 have received a letter of inquiry (LOI) for violating the price freeze order, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Central Visayas said on Monday.

In a statement, the DTI-7 said two out of 137 establishments in Cebu province monitored due to complaints were issued with LOI.

The LOI directed the erring retail stores to explain to the trade agency why they should not be sanctioned for selling basic necessities beyond the price subject of the freeze order.

“If the explanation of those issued LOI for violation of the price freeze is found by DTI to be unjustified, a notice of violation (NOV) will be issued,” read the statement posted by DTI-7 information officer Jojisilia Villamor on their social media account.

According to Section 6 of the Republic Act (RA) 7581 or the Price Act, as amended by R.A.10623, prices of basic necessities in areas declared under state or emergency and calamity are automatically frozen.

This would mean that the price during an emergency situation is the prevailing prices before the calamity.

The price freeze remains in effect until 60 days or unless lifted by the President.

The agency is coordinating with the local government units in monitoring the establishments’ compliance with the price freeze they issued and updated.

“If there’s an alleged violation by establishments, (an LGU) can suspend, revoke, cancel the business permit which gives them the license to operate,” the statement said.

Under the Price Act, an administrative fine of not less than PHP1,000 but not more than PHP1 million can be slapped against anyone who will be found violating the automatic or mandated price ceilings during emergencies.

The DTI-7 urged the consumers to check the price freeze order for basic necessities in Cebu province including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, which can be found at https://bit.ly/32sepiy.

The public is also urged to report any incidents of overpricing or hoarding through the Facebook page of DTI Cebu or through email at r07.Cebu@dti.gov.ph and mobile hotline at 0917 818 8419.

The complainant should present proof or evidence of violation.

Source: Philippines News Agency