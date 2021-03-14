﻿C places 19 areas under ‘special concern lockdown’

Nineteen areas in Quezon City are now Special Concern Lockdown Areas (SCLA) as coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections increase by the day.

As of Friday, there are 2,639 active cases, or eight percent of the total confirmed 35,324 infections. A total of 31,825 recovered while 860 died, according to the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

“There are now 19 areas under lockdown. May nadagdag at may na-lift (There are new areas added while other areas have already been lifted) from the old list,” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte confirmed to the Philippine News Agency on Friday.

Belmonte said the city government will not lock down an entire barangay, just areas where confirmed Covid-19 cases are concentrated.

The SCLA list as of Friday included:

• De Los Santos Compound, Heavenly Drive, Barangay San Agustin – started March 1

• No. 46 and 50 K-9th Street, Barangay West Kamias – started March 3

• 49 & 51 E Rodriguez Sr. Ave., Barangay Doña Josefa – started March 4

• Paul Street and Thaddeus Street, Jordan Park Homes Subdivision, Doña Carmen, Barangay Commonwealth – started March 4

• No. 237 Apo Street, Barangay Maharlika – started March 4

• No. 64 14th Avenue, Barangay Socorro – started March 6

• No. 64-B Agno Extension, Barangay Tatalon – started March 7

• No. 90 Gonzales Compound, Barangay Balon Bato – stared March 8

• No. 2A – 4 K-6th, Barangay West Kamias – started March 8

• A portion of Sitio 5, Jose Abad Santos, Barangay Sta. Lucia – started March 9

• No. 138 -178 Orchids Street and No. 153-165 Jasmin Street, Barangay Central – started March 10

• No. 43 Salvador St., Barangay Krus Na Ligas – started March 10

• A Portion of Ramos Compound, Barangay Unang Sigaw – started March 10

• No. 86 C. Benitez Street, Barangay San Martin de Porres – started March 10

• No. 27 Mabituan Street, Barangay Masambong – started March 11

• No. 77 to Block 2 Lot 7 Orchids Street, Freedom Park 3, Barangay Batasan Hills – started March 11

• Christ the King Mission Seminary, No. 101 E. Rodriguez Sr. Ave., Barangay Kristong Hari – started March 12

Belmonte said areas under SCLA will be on lockdown for a minimum of 14 days and may be extended, depending on the situation.

Affected families received food packs and essential kits, will be subjected to swab testing and undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency