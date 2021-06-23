﻿C. Luzon logs 714 new Covid-19 recoveries; active cases now 4,702

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Central Luzon has reached 115,582 after 714 new recoveries were recorded as of Tuesday night.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health-Central Luzon Center for Health Development (DOH-CLCHD) said this is equivalent to a 93.7-percent recovery rate out of a total of 123,345 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The region also logged 251 new infections, raising its total active case tally to 4,702 or 3.8 percent of the total number of cases.

Of these, 4,473 are mild cases, 62 are asymptomatic, 78 are moderate, 68 are severe, and 21 are in critical condition.

The DOH-CLCHD also reported four new deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,061 or 2.5 percent of the total case count.

Pampanga has the highest number of new cases with 72; followed by Bulacan with 48; Nueva Ecija, 43; Olongapo City, 26; Bataan, 25; Angeles City, 17; Tarlac, 10; Aurora, six; and Zambales, four.

The DOH-CLCHD reminded the public not to be complacent despite the region being placed under the “low-risk category” due to the downward trend of Covid-19 cases.

DOH-CLCHD director Corazon Flores has reiterated that wearing face masks, frequent washing of hands, observing physical distancing, staying at home, and foregoing non-essential travels are still important to keep everyone safe and protected from Covid-19.

“The threat of Covid-19 is still there. Kaya po pakiusap sa ating lahat, sama-sama po tayong magpabakuna (Thus, an appeal to all, let us all be vaccinated). Let us continue to implement the Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR). Huwag po tayong makalimot na magsuot ng mask, physical distancing and hand washing and all these things, kaya po nating labanan (Let us not forget to wear a mask, have physical distancing and do hand washing and all these things, we can fight it),” Flores said in an official social media post.

Source: Philippines News Agency