﻿C. Luzon logs 1.27K Covid recoveries since Jan. 1

A total of 1,277 Covid-19 patients in Central Luzon have recovered since the start of the year.

This brought the total number of recoveries to 24,857 or 83 percent of the 29,917 confirmed infections since the onset of the pandemic last year, the Department of Health – Central Luzon Center for Health Development (DOH-CLCHD) said in its regional case bulletin released Tuesday night.

The region’s active cases stand at 4,002, including the 143 new cases reported on March 2. Of the total, 2,103 are mild cases, 1,751 are asymptomatic, 67 are moderate, 64 are severe, and 17 in critical condition.

The total number of those who succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2019 in the region is 1,058, which is 3.6 percent of the total caseload.

The DOH-CLCHD said 76 of the 112 beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19 in the region are available, along with 987 of 1,236 isolation beds, 445 of 559 ward beds, and 140 of 149 ventilators.

It reminded the public not to be complacent while there is no available vaccine yet in the region and to strictly observe the minimum health standards.

DOH 3 (Central Luzon) Director Cesar Cassion also encouraged the public to support the implementation of preventive measures against Covid-19.

“To protect one’s health and safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Cassion said in an earlier statement

Source: Philippines News Agency