﻿C-130 plane crash survivors receive cash aid from DSWD

The 37 survivors of the July 4 C-130 plane crash in Patikul, Sulu received cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Alvin Dacanay, DSWD Region 9 Disaster Response Management Division information officer, said Monday that each of the 37 survivors received PHP5,000 cash or a total of PHP185,000 from the department’s Crisis Intervention Unit.

Each of the recipient-survivors also received family, hygiene, and sleeping kits aside from the cash aid.

Dacanay said 14 of the 37 survivors are admitted at Camp Navarro General Hospital of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), 22 at the government-owned Zamboanga City Medical Center, and one at the Cuidad Medical Zamboanga, a private hospital.

“This is the initiative of the department to immediately assist the survivors in times of traumatic events,” he said.

He added that social workers are still conducting assessment to determine the additional assistance the DSWD can extend to the plane crash survivors.

A total of 96 persons were onboard the ill-fated C-130 plane with tail number 5125 when it crashed around 11:30 a.m. in Sitio Amman, Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu from Cagayan de Oro City.

Source: Philippines News Agency