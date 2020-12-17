﻿Buy-bust yields P236-K shabu in Agusan Norte city

Authorities seized some PHP236,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust on Wednesday afternoon in Barangay 5, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

Cabadbaran City Police Station (CCPS) chief Maj. Renel Serrano said the three suspects were arrested during the operation by a team of local police officers and operatives of the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13), and Butuan City Police Office (BCPO).

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency Thursday, Serrano identified the suspects as Joemar A. Gocotano, 24, of Bitan-agan, Butuan City; Christopher S. Jagmoc, 31, of Consorcia, Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte; and Egberto C. Dalayan Jr., 39, of Bitan-agan, Butuan City.

“The three suspects are classified as newly-identified drug personalities in our area,” Serrano said.

The suspects were taken into custody while charges for the violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 were being prepared against them, Serrano said.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., PRO-13 director, vowed the region’s police would remain “relentless in the pursuit of criminals even in the midst of the pandemic.”

“PRO-13 will continue to be in the frontline of ensuring public safety by going after illegal drugs,” Caramat added.

Source: Philippines News agency