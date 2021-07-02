﻿Butuan cops venture into mushroom production

BUTUAN CITY – A Butuan City Police Office (BCPO) station is into mushroom production with support from the Department of Agriculture in Caraga (DA-13).

In a statement on Friday, DA-13 said the project of BCPO-5 aims to encourage income opportunities among farmers in its area of operations (AORs).

BCPO-5 covers the 11 villages of Amparo, Bitan-agan, Tungao, San Mateo, Florida, Mandamo, Nongnong, MJ Santos, Manila de Bugabus, Dankias, and Dulag.

“The mushroom production was realized through the Station Action Council (SAC) of BCPO-5 as the council wanted to come up with a project to help the livelihood of residents, especially the farmers in our covered barangays,” said Maj. Roland Orcullo, chief of BCPO-5.

The SAC is composed of representatives of various sectors in BCPO-5 AORs such as education, business, agriculture, and the staff.

“The council wanted something that is doable and not costly so they chose mushroom production,” Orcullo said.

The SAC worked with Nilo Calipayan, a farmer leader, to coordinate with DA-13 for the training on mushroom production in May.

After the training, DA-13 provided BCPO-5 with 1,000 oyster mushroom fruiting bags for production.

“Our personnel took charge of the care and maintenance of the fruiting bags. We already harvested starting the last week of June,” Orcullo said.

To replicate the knowledge on mushroom production, Orcullo said they will invite farmers to see their mushroom production and facilitate training schedules through DA-13.

“Mushroom production will be a big help for the people in our area especially during this time of the pandemic,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency