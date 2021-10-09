﻿Butuan City mayor seeks final term

Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada filed on Friday his certificate of candidacy (COC) before the Commission on Elections office here for next year’s polls, seeking his third and final term as chief executive of this city.

Lagnada was joined by Agusan del Norte 1st District Rep. Lawrence Fortun, who also filed his COC as vice mayor of the city.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Jose Aquino II, meanwhile, also filed his COC for representative of the 1st District of Agusan del Norte.

Lagnada’s slate will run under the “Team One Butuan” under the Nacionalista Party.

Butuan Administrator Reynaldo Desiata will also join the slate of Lagnada as he filed his COC for councilor here.

The nine other candidates for councilor under the “Team One Butuan” party filed their respective COCs on Friday.

Lagnada’s main challenger for the top post is Norberto Pagaspas, a veteran broadcast journalist here.

Pagaspas won the mayoralty race in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte during the 2019 elections in tandem with his wife as the vice mayor of the town.

He later resigned from the post last April and transferred his residency to this city.

Source: Philippines News Agency