﻿Businessman hurt, wife unscathed in Zambo City shooting

A businessman was wounded in a drive-by shooting incident Thursday here, a police official disclosed.

Lt. Raine Simyunn, Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO) newly-installed information officer, identified the victim as Jacob Gregorio, 39, a businessman.

Gregorio’s wife, Irene, 32, who was with him during the incident was unharmed.

Simyunn said initial investigation showed that the couple was shot by one of two men riding in tandem on a scooter-type motorcycle around 9:20 a.m. Thursday in Sitio Mala, Barangay Bolong, this city.

At the time of the incident, Jacob was driving a car with his wife on the way to the city proper coming from Barangay Curuan here.

Simyunn said that Jacob, who sustained a bullet wound on his left shoulder, was rushed to the hospital for treatment while the suspects sped toward the direction of Barangay Curuan.

Col. Rexmel Reyes, ZCPO director, has ordered the ZCPO’s Station 3 to conduct an in-depth probe over the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency