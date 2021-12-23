﻿Businesses urged not to take advantage of typhoon-hit Filipinos

Amid reported cases of looting, Malacañang on Wednesday urged business owners not to take advantage of Filipinos affected by the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette.

“Isang pakiusap sa ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na sa panahon ngayon ng Pasko, na (My plea to my fellowmen, especially this Christmas) please let’s not take advantage of our fellow Filipinos who are suffering right now,” acting Presidential Spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said in a Palace press briefing.

Nograles said people living in areas ravaged by the typhoon are already putting up with so much.

“Ang panawagan po natin sa ating mga kababayan ay tulungan ang isa’t-isa. Huwag nating pagsamantalahan ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na po iyong mga nangangailangan ng tulong ngayong panahon ng Pasko (My appeal is let’s help one another. Let’s not take advantage of our fellowmen, especially now that they need our help this Christmas),” he said.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte himself directed concerned agencies, including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), to look into reported looting incidents.

“As far as the implementation and enforcement is concerned, may instructions na po si Pangulo diyan (the President has given his instructions),” he added.

Nograles said the Philippine National Police (PNP) has also augmented its personnel in areas with reported cases of looting.

“That will address iyong needs ng mga regions na iyon (the needs of these regions) for additional manpower from the PNP to ensure peace and order, especially doon sa areas na kung may nababalitaan po kayo o nari-report ng mga media na certain areas na may (in areas where there are media reports about) looting,” he said.

He also assured that looting incidents were not massive in scale.

“We have been able to keep the peace and order situation on the ground and, obviously, we also look up to the LGUs for that,” he added.

Duterte earlier signed Proclamation 1267 declaring a state of calamity in areas battered by “Odette”, particularly the Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga regions.

The proclamation aims to effectively control the prices of basic goods and commodities in the affected areas and afford the national government, as well as local government units, ample latitude to use appropriate funds for the rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation of and the continuation of basic services to affected populations.

It is also meant to hasten the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, including any international humanitarian assistance.

The state of calamity declaration shall remain in force and effect for one year unless sooner lifted under the law.

Source: Philippines News Agency