﻿Bus firm lauds Army for arrest of bomb suspects

The management of the public transport company whose bus was bombed in North Cotabato recently expressed its gratitude to the military Sunday for their efforts in tracking down and neutralizing the suspects.

The bombing of the Mindanao Star bus in Aleosan, North Cotabato on January 11, resulted in the injury of seven passengers.

According to reports, one of the passengers, a five-year-old boy, died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“We condemned the attack on one of our buses and hope that the victims will be given justice. At the same time, we extend our sincere gratitude to our soldiers for their efforts in ensuring the safety of our riding public,” said Celer Estologa, Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC) legal and media relations manager for Mindanao, in a statement.

On January 15, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the alleged mastermind of the Mindanao Star bus attack, Norodin Hassan alias “Andot,” along with three companions, were killed following a manhunt operation in a remote village in Carmen town, North Cotabato, reports said.

The family-run YGBC, which owns and operates seven bus companies in the country, has three subsidiaries in Mindanao – Mindanao Star Bus Transport Inc. (MSBTI), Bachelor Express Inc., and Rural Transit Mindanao Inc.

The news of the suspects’ deaths came as the MSBTI held its annual stockholder’s meeting on January 15 where the incumbent officers have retained their current positions.

Source: Philippines News Agency