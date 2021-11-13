﻿Bulay a ‘timely addition’ to Comelec: chair

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has welcomed the nomination of lawyer Rey Echavarria Bulay as one of its commissioners.

Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas said Bulay, Manila’s chief prosecutor, would assume the position of former Commissioner Luie Tito Guia.

“Atty. Bulay, who is currently the chief prosecutor of Manila and former commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government, is a timely addition to the Comelec en banc especially now that we are in the midst of our preparations for the 2022 national and local elections,” he said in a statement Thursday.

“His vast experience in law enforcement and the pursuit of good governance will greatly contribute to the Commission’s thrust in the advancement of honest, orderly, peaceful, credible, and safe elections,” Abas added.

Meanwhile, a poll watchdog said the nomination of a new commissioner will help Comelec immediately take action on pending cases and issues.

Eric Alvia, National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) secretary general, said the nomination of Bulay will also complete the seven-man panel of the poll body.

“We welcome the nomination of the seventh member of the Commission as the workload of Comelec leading up to May 2022 is mounting. The addition of one more Commissioner will enable the body to act expeditiously on the cases and issues brought before it,” Alvia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Alvia backed the proposal to make public the identities and vetting of those who will be chosen to sit in the commission.

“Along with this nomination, we would like to express our support to the proposal of former Comelec chairman (Christian) Monsod to open the process of identifying and vetting the Commissioners to the public to ensure that the nominees pass the high standards of professionalism, independence, probity, competence, and integrity required of nominees to this constitutional body,” he said.

Bulay’s term expires on Feb. 2, 2027.

Malacañang announced Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Bulay as the new commissioner. The Palace has yet to release Bulay’s appointment paper.

Bulay is a graduate of San Beda College of Law.

Aside from Abas, the Commission en banc is composed of Commissioners Rowena Guanzon, Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, Antonio Kho Jr., and Aimee Ferolino.

Source: Philippines News Agency