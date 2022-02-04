﻿Bulakenyos told to stay vigilant vs. Covid amid lower alert level

Governor Daniel Fernando is continuously reminding Bulakenyos to strictly follow the minimum public health protocols at all times even as the province reverted to Alert Level 2 until February 15.

Fernando said amid the implementation of relaxed quarantine restrictions, Bulakenyos must not be complacent and still stay vigilant to avoid coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection.

In his order adopting the implementation of Alert Level 2 in the province from February 1 to 15, establishments can operate up to 50 percent of their indoor venue capacity and 70 percent of outdoor capacity.

In addition, fully vaccinated individuals must present their vaccination card upon entry to enclosed establishments while the unvaccinated and incompletely vaccinated individuals need to present a negative rapid antigen or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result within the last 72 hours.

Fernando also called on the still unvaccinated residents to get inoculated as it is the most proven effective way of lessening the risks brought by the dreaded disease.

Likewise, he said the province is still waiting for the directive of the national government and Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 regarding the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years old.

“Hindi pa po pinapayagan sa ating lalawigan ang face-to-face classes lalo na sa elementary education, sapagkat kailangan nating protektahan ang ating mga anak. Kailangang sila ay ligtas sa pagbalik nila sa eskwelahan (Face-to-face classes especially in the elementary education is still not allowed in our province because we need to protect our children. They need to be safe in going back to school),” Fernando said during a distribution activity of rice subsidy in Bustos town.

As of January 31, the Provincial Health Office-Public Health reported the total number of active cases at 3,779.

To date, the province has administered a total of 4,217,181 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

