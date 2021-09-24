﻿Bulakenyos receive livelihood aid from DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday provided 497 Bulakenyos with livelihood assistance under one of its key programs.

In partnership with the provincial government of Bulacan, the distribution of livelihood aid held in this city is in response to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic which resulted in job displacement and loss of livelihood.

DOLE provincial head May Lynn Gozun said the beneficiaries came from the towns of Pandi, Santa Maria, Bulakan, Bustos, Calumpit, Guiguinto, Bocaue, Hagonoy, and Baliwag.

Some 227 disadvantaged workers received PHP4,200 cash each under the agency’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, she noted.

Gozun also said 210 beneficiaries were provided with various livelihood kits such as welding and sewing machines, oven, “Negokart”, and massage and wellness package under the agency’s Integrated Livelihood Program.

Meanwhile, 50 students who availed of the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) received PHP6,300 each while bicycles and cellular phones were distributed to 10 selected Bulakenyo workers as a start-up kit for their transportation delivery services.

Governor Daniel Fernando, who graced the aid distribution, thanked DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III as well as Senator Joel Villanueva for their continued support of the province.

“Para po sa mga benepisyaryo, sinupin at paunlarin po sana ninyo ang mga tulong na inyong natanggap para po sa ikabubuti ng inyong kabuhayan at pamilya. Patuloy lamang po tayong magdasal, magpakatatag at malalampasan din natin ang mga pagsubok na ito” (For the beneficiaries, please take care and improve the livelihood support given to you for the welfare of your family. Let us continue to pray and be strong so that we can surpass these challenges), he said after the activity in a social media post.

Source: Philippines News Agency