﻿Bulacan town mayor contracts Covid-19 anew

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan – The mayor of San Ildefonso town in this province again tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), more than three months after recovering from the infection.

Mayor Carla Galvez-Tan posted on her social media page on Monday that she is again being treated and placed under 14 to 20 days of home quarantine.

The town chief executive was first found positive for infection last March 17. She said she again experienced mild symptoms in the past few days, so she underwent a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test, which yielded a positive result.

“After being so careful and health-conscious dahil ayoko na maospital kase ang hirap because I do not like to be hospitalized due to difficulty), my immune system gave up on me again. Stress, pagod at puyat, iwasan po natin (tiredness and lack of sleep, let us avoid). I’m okay po, no worries po sa mga nag-aalala (I am alright. There is no need to worry for those who are concerned),” Galvez said.

She urged those she came in contact with to observe themselves for Covid-19 symptoms and undergo 7-14 days of quarantine.

The municipal health office staff has begun contact tracing efforts and some of them have also undergone swab testing based on Tan’s directive.

Operation at the mayor’s office has been canceled starting Monday to give way to thorough disinfection, after which a skeleton workforce scheme will be implemented.

Other town chief executives in Bulacan who contracted Covid-19 since the pandemic began last year were Ferdie Estrella of Baliuag, Vergel Meneses of Bulakan, Jose Santiago of Bocaue, Eladio Gonzales Jr. of Balagtas, and Russel Pleyto of Santa Maria.

First District Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado, 4th District Rep. Henry Villarica, and even Governor Daniel Fernando also tested positive for the virus last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency