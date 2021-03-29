﻿Bulacan town inoculation lures 500 medical workers

A total of 500 health workers and other front-liners received coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines at a covered court here on Friday.

Doreen Agata, a 22-year-old volunteer nurse of Pandi Maternity Clinic, was the first to be vaccinated.

“This is for my protection and of the patients as well,” she said in an interview.

The Provincial Health Office delivered 540 doses of AstraZeneca for their first day of rollout, according to Dr. Maricel Atal, municipal health officer.

Private doctors assisted in the one-day activity.

Personnel from private hospitals, an isolation facility and rural health unit came to receive their first doses.

At the waiting area, front-liners were given information leaflets and pamphlets about the vaccine, vaccination cards and consent forms.

A counseling area also catered to inquiries.

Before the dose was administered, the recipients underwent physical assessment.

After the injection, they were required to stay for an hour for monitoring of possible side effects and given a contact number in case adverse effects would manifest.

“Maaring may mga side effect at maaaring wala. Walang vaccine na 100 percent safe but the benefits outweigh ang mga side effects na iyon (There might be side effects. There is no vaccine that is 100 percent safe but the benefits outweigh the side effects),” Atal said in an interview.

Mayor Enrico Roque said vaccination is one way of ending the pandemic as he encouraged his constituents to avail of the jabs.

“Positibo ako na ma-encourage ko ang mga Pandienyos na magpabakuna at hindi lang mabakunahan ang 70 percent na population kundi mapabilis ang pagpapabakuna (I am positive that I would encourage the Pandienyos to get vaccinated. Not just encourage 70 percent of the population but also to hasten the inoculation),” he said. “At plano ko na sa third quarter ng taong kasalukuyan, dapat bakunado na ang mga Pandienyos (My plan is that by third quarter of this year, all Padienyos must be vaccinated).”

