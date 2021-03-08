﻿Bulacan sets vaccination of front-liners starting Monday

Health officials in this province are prepared for the inoculation of its health workers against Covid-19 starting on Monday.

The Department of Health Central Luzon Center for Health Development (DOH CLCHD) delivered here on Saturday a total of 900 vials of Sinovac vaccine that were part of the recent donation of the People’s Republic of China to the government.

Dr. Hjordis Celis, chief of the Response Cluster of the Provincial Task Force against Covid-19, led officials who received the vaccines at the designated cold storage facility inside the Bulacan vaccination center at Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center.

Celis said she will be among the first vaccinees on Monday, after which they would administer shots to the 833 health workers of Bulacan Medical Center and the district hospitals in the province.

“The medical workers are given priority since they have more exposure to Covid-19 patients,” she said in an interview.

The vaccines were placed in two biothermal boxes, each containing 450 vials. These were delivered on board a van by representatives from the DOH escorted by the Philippine National Police.

The vaccines delivered are only for the first dose.

Celis encouraged all Bulakenyos to submit themselves for inoculation once the vaccines are made available to the general public.

