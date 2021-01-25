﻿Bulacan marks 122nd anniversary of 1st PH Republic amid pandemic

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan – Bulakenyos celebrated on Saturday the 122nd anniversary of the First Philippine Republic at the historic Barasoain Church here in a simple yet meaningful way.

Governor Daniel Fernando led the flag-raising ceremony and wreath-laying activity before the monument of Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo.

“Kahit may pandemic ‘di tayo titigil na i-celebrate ito dahil ito’y napakahalaga para sa atin, dito tayo namulat sa katotohanan. Para ito sa mga darating pang henerasyon, tayo ay mawawala sa mundong ito pero kinakailangan ang kasaysayan na ay ‘di mawala at makintal pa rin sa puso ng mga Bulakenyo, ng mga Pilipino sapagkat dito sinilang ang tatlong republika. Dito nag-ugat ang ating kalayaan (Even if there is a pandemic, we will not stop celebrating this because it is very important to us because this is where we became aware of the truth. This is for future generations. We will be leaving this world but history must not disappear and be inscribed in the hearts of the Bulakenyos and the Filipinos because this where the three republics were born. This is where our independence took root),” Fernando said in his speech.

Dr. J. Prospero de Vera III, chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education, served as the guest of honor in this event with this year’s theme “The First Republic of the Philippines: Basis of Goals for the Nation.”

De Vera, in his message, said Filipinos can create their own form of government even without foreign colonizers.

“Laging sinasabi na ang ating sistema ng pamahalaan, ang pagbuo ng civilian government ay utang natin sa mga dayuhan, ‘di totoo ‘yan. Ipinakita sa unang republika na kahit ‘di pa dumadating ang mga amerikano may kakayanan na ang mga Pilipino mismo na magtayo ng sariling pamahalaan (It is always said that our system of government, the formation of civilian government, we owed it to the foreigners. That is not true. The first republic showed that even before the arrival of the Americans, the Filipinos themselves were capable of forming their own government,” de Vera said.

Other local government officials such as Vice Governor Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado, Malolos City Mayor Gilbert Gatchalian, and Vice Mayor Noel Pineda, National Historical Commission of the Philippines representative Antonia Jimenez and Bulacan police provincial director, Col. Lawrence Cajipe also graced the event.

Pursuant to Proclamation 1077, January 23 was declared a special non-working day in this province to allow the Bulakenyos to celebrate and unite on the occasion while complying with the health and safety protocols. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency