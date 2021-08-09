﻿Bulacan implements swine repopulation program

The provincial government has started to implement a swine repopulation program two years after being affected by African swine fever (ASF) infestation and implementing hog depopulation.

Governor Daniel R. Fernando said on Monday the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) has begun environmental swabbing and water sample analysis and is continuously doing it for possible ASF virus detection.

“Guided by the Bantay ASF sa Barangay or BABay ASF program, we need to control the spread of the disease and push for the rehabilitation of our local hog industry,” Fernando said in a social media post.

“Layunin nito na makatulong sa mga pig farmers na makabalik sa pag-aalaga ng baboy ng ligtas at magkaroon ng responsible repopulation para makaiwas muli sa outbreak (The objective is to help pig farmers to get back from raising pigs safely and to have responsible repopulation to avoid outbreak anew),” he said.

Data from the PVO showed that 17 areas of the province — Balagtas, Baliwag, Bulakan, Calumpit, Angat, Bocaue, Bustos, Guiguinto, Hagonoy, Pandi, Paombong, Plaridel, Pulilan, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, San Rafael and the City of Malolos — were hit by ASF where 120,268 pigs from 40 commercial hog farms and 87,743 pigs from backyard farms were culled.

“Noon nasa 100,000 na baboy kada buwan ang nabebenta natin, ngayon nasa more or less 10,000 na lang. Dati rin 50 porsyento ng pangangailangan ng karne sa Metro Manila tayo ang nagdadala kaya nakita nyo hindi talaga makapagbaba ng presyo ng baboy kasi hindi pa talaga tayo makapagproduce (In the past, there were about 100,000 pigs every month that we were able to sell but now more or less 10,000 only. Before 50 percent of the meat demand in Metro Manila, we were supplying it. Thus, you see the price of hogs does not go down because we cannot produce yet)” Fernando said.

Meanwhile, PVO head Dr. Voltaire Basinang said hog farmers, who are recipients of the government-sponsored sentinel program, can start raising pigs again once their farms test negative of ASF virus twice in two weeks, and pass the biosecurity audit.

“We are also continuously conducting seminar/forum and information dissemination, while farms conduct their continuous cleaning and disinfection,” Basinang said.

To qualify for the loan program, farms must follow protocols and accomplish random blood sampling and a nasal swab from existing pig stocks two weeks apart, as well as an environmental swabbing. Water samples should also be submitted one week apart.

The piggeries must get a passing grade in the Biosecurity Level 2 as required by the BABay ASF.

Meanwhile, Basinang said the PVO will also launch the Adopt-a-Barangay project — a collaboration of various veterinary and private groups led by the Philippine Veterinary Drug Association and the PVO in line with the program.

The project aims to initially release three barangays of Santa Maria from the red to pink ASF zone categories through the improvement of biosecurity measures applied in the pig farms, education of the farmers through training and seminars and total involvement and collaboration between all stakeholders, backyard and commercial alike.

