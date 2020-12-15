﻿Bulacan guv orders strict protocols vs. Covid-19

Governor Daniel Fernando on Tuesday reiterated his directives for strict health and safety protocols to prevent a possible surge in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases this Yuletide season.

Fernando said he directed members of the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to strengthen the guidelines amid the downward trend of Covid-19 in the province.

“Mayroon pa rin pong Covid-19. Bumababa po ang kaso pero hindi ibig sabihin nito ay lubusan na nating natalo ang virus. Kaya naman nananawagan po ako sa lahat na mas lalo tayong magbantay, lalo tayong maghigpit, dahil oras na magpabaya tayo, baka bumalik ang virus sa atin (There is still Covid-19. The case is declining but it does not mean that we have completely defeated the virus. That is why I call on everyone to be more vigilant, to be more strict, because when we become complacent, the virus may return to us),” the governor said in an interview.

Based on the report of the Provincial Health Office-Public Health, Bulacan posted a 15-percent decrease in the number of cases since mobility week No. 35 from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Fernando asked the Bulacan Provincial Police Office, through Col. Lawrence Cajipe, to conduct border monitoring and to watch out for those who may violate health protocols by holding Christmas parties and other mass gatherings.

He also reminded the Department of Trade and Industry to check out the malls in the province to see if they are only allowing people aged 15 to 65 inside their premises.

As of Monday, there are 502 active cases, 8,844 recoveries, and 358 deaths in the province due to Covid-19.

