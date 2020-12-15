﻿Bulacan bettor bags P166-M Lotto 6/45 jackpot

The holiday season just got merrier for a lucky bettor from Bulacan who bagged the PHP166-million jackpot prize in Monday night’s draw of the Mega Lotto 6/45, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Tuesday.

In an advisory, PCSO general manager Royina Garma said the bettor guessed the winning combination 06-11-24-25-34-39 with a jackpot of exactly PHP 166,546,579.20.

Garma said the ticket was bought at a Lotto outlet in Marilao, Bulacan.

To claim the prize, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present two IDs. Also, he/she should bring the winning ticket.

Some 34 bettors who guessed five correct numbers won second prize and will receive PHP32,000 each.

The 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenue goes to charity programs.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character. (

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY