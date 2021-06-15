﻿Bukidnon town incurs minimal damage after quakes

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A top official of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Kadingilan town, Bukidnon reported Tuesday that they have not recorded major damage after the 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

The town was the epicenter of the earthquake on Monday night, particularly at the west side, experiencing Intensity V of tectonic origin, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Sheen Therese Romo, Kadingilan MDRRMO chief, said they only recorded some minor cracks from certain parts of the municipal hall main building, including the wall of the Municipal Mayor’s office. Cracks were also seen at the right side of the Municipal Council building.

“As of now, our assessment has been ongoing. Our engineering department is currently doing an assessment at the Poblacion village and the Kadingilan PNP (Philippine National Police) building,” Romo said.

She said the parts that have been damaged in the recent quakes were the same parts of the building that were damaged in the previous earthquake in 2019.

“(In) 2019, these parts of the building had already been damaged. And it has been damaged again,” she said.

The town was also the epicenter of the 5.9 magnitude earthquake on November 18, 2019.

Although there was no damage reported from 17 villages of the town, Romo said she coordinated with village officials.

“Right now, our villages are continuing on their assessment and they always submit a report to our office as to the extent of the damage brought by the earthquake yesterday evening,” she said.

Romo thanked the residents who have known the necessary steps to do in case of a strong earthquake.

“In fairness, our residents here are ready and alert during an earthquake. After knowing the 5.9 magnitude, they immediately went outside to their houses,” she said.

There were initial reports with regard to the minor cracks of some residences from the villages of Sibonga and Poblacion, and also minor damage in public establishments.

Neighboring local government units also recorded no major damage during the earthquake.

“We are intensity V in Maramag town, and in God’s grace, there were no reported incidents so far after the quake. But our assessments are ongoing,” said Alejandro Navarro, Maramag town’s MDRMMO chief.

Due to the 5.9 magnitude earthquake, Intensity IV was felt in the city; Intensity III in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kidapawan City; and Intensity II in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Phivolcs recorded magnitude 5 at 10:49 p.m. and another magnitude 4.7 at 10:59 p.m. A total of 13 aftershocks were also recorded until midnight on Monday

Source: Philippines News Agency