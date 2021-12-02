﻿BuCor to place control gate instead of walls in road near NBP

Officials at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City will remove shortly two roadblocks affecting two residential villages in the city and will instead put a control gate as part of measures to secure the prison compound, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Wednesday.

“The BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) will install the control gate ASAP (as soon as possible). Pag in place na (once in place), they will remove the concrete barriers. but pedestrians can pass, I was so informed,” Guevarra told reporters a day after meeting with Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag.

Guevarra also said Bantag “has respectfully requested the Sangguniang Lungsod (City Council) of Muntinlupa to reconsider its resolution declaring him persona non grata”.

“The BuCor, after consultations with the DOJ, will remove the roadblock off the Katarungan villages as soon as a control gate, which was the original plan, has been put up,” he added.

Guevarra said the BuCor plans to adopt other measures to be put in place to beef up the security in the national penitentiary.

“I understand that some interior access roads may also be closed for security reasons, but these will reportedly not affect any residential community, so the BuCor may not find any need to inform the LGU (local government unit),” Guevarra said.

These interior roads are being used by BuCor personnel only, the DOJ chief said.

Over the weekend, the Justice department ordered the BuCor to halt the construction of a wall in Barangay Poblacion which denied residents of the Katarungan Village 1 and 2 access to the city proper.

The move angered the Muntinlupa City government and residents who tore down the wall erected by the BuCor on the evening of November 26.

