﻿Bucks win NBA Eastern Conference title to enter 2021 finals

The Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday eliminated the Atlanta Hawks with a 118-107 win to claim the NBA Eastern Conference title, launching the Bucks to the NBA finals to meet the Phoenix Suns.

Following their victory against the Hawks in game six, the Bucks, who won the series 4-2, reached their first NBA finals since 1974.

Milwaukee duo Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 59 points against the Hawks during the match.

Middleton scored 32 points and Holiday racked up 27 for Milwaukee at State Farm Arena, Atlanta.

Holiday had nine rebounds and nine assists, as well.

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton piled up 13 points each.

The Hawks’ Cam Reddish scored 21 points to be his team’s top scorer.

Atlanta’s Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 points, while Trae Young and Clint Capela scored 14 points each.

The 2021 NBA finals will be played between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series format as in the previous rounds.

Game One of the finals will be at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Source: Philippines News Agency