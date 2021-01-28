﻿BTr to offer P140-B debt securities next month

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) is scheduled to offer PHP140 billion worth of government securities this February, same as this month except for the tenors of the Treasury bonds (T-bonds).

In a memorandum to government securities eligible dealers (GSEDs) dated Jan. 26, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the 91-day treasury bill (T-bill) and 182-day T-bill will be offered for PHP5 billion each on Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24, while PHP10 billion worth of 364-day T-bill will be offered during the same dates.

The PHP30 billion worth of 10-year T-bond and three-year T-bond will be up for auction on Feb. 4 and 18, respectively.

The BTr offered the same amount of T-bond this month but the tenors are five-year and seven-year.

De Leon attributed the decision to offer a longer tenor T-bond this month to “very low yields.”

“And investors may have (an) appetite for yield pick-up,” she added.

Source: Philippines News agency