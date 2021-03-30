﻿BTr sets April ’21 T-bills, T-bonds offering at P170-B

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) is scheduled to auction PHP170 billion worth of debt papers in the domestic market in April, PHP10 billion higher than this month’s program.

Data released by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) Monday showed that a total of PHP100 billion worth of 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day treasury bills (T-bills) will be issued on April 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Specifically, PHP5 billion worth of three-month paper, PHP8 billion worth of six-month paper, and PHP12 billion worth of one-year paper will be issued in each week of next month.

The issue date is two days after the auction day.

Total amount of T-bills to be auctioned next month is the same as this month but the offering per auction day is higher.

This month, a total of PHP20 billion worth of T-bills were offered on March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 at PHP5 billion each for three- and six-month papers, and PHP10 billion for the one-year paper.

The PHP35 billion worth of five-year treasury bond (T-bond) will be issued on April 8 and PHP35 billion worth of seven-year T-bond will be issued on April 22.

As in the past, auctions for these debt instruments are done two days prior to the issuance.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon told journalists they want to make the most of the current high liquidity situation in the domestic economy.

“(We are) taking advantage of good liquidity conditions,” she said in a Viber message.

