﻿BSP fully awards term deposit facility

MANILA – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has fully awarded the term deposit facility (TDF) for seven-day and 14-day tenors.

In a statement Wednesday, BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said yields for both tenors declined from last week’s rate.

For the seven-day TDF, the interest rate settled at 1.7411 percent, lower by 1.295 basis points.

Yield for the 14-day TDF dropped by 2.589 basis points to 1.7601 percent on Wednesday’s auction.

Of the PHP490 billion offered by the central bank for the seven-day and 14-day tenors, the auction fetched total tenders of PHP546.57 billion.

“The results in today’s TDF auction continue to reflect normal market conditions amid ample liquidity in the financial system. Moving forward, the BSP’s monetary operations will remain guided by its latest assessment of liquidity conditions and market developments,” Dakila said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency