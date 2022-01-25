﻿BSP eyes to finish probe into BDO cyberattack by month’s end

Monetary authorities aim to finish by the end of this month the investigation on cyber-hacking of several accounts with the Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO).

“In addition to that ongoing investigation, the BSP continues its cyber threat surveillance with the latest reports that cyber threat actors increasingly rely on social engineering to perpetrate their fraudulent activities,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a virtual briefing on Monday.

He said the central bank “continues to aggressively coordinate with law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute scammers and with relevant government and private sector players to address emerging cyber-related threats and fraud.”

Last December, monetary authorities said around 700 BDO accounts were hacked, with some accounts fraudulently withdrawn of funds that were transferred to several Union Bank of the Philippines (Unionbank) accounts.

Earlier, Diokno said they were in close coordination with officials of the two banks as well as with other government agencies to run after the perpetrators.

“BSP will do everything to ensure the safety and integrity of the financial system as well as the protection of financial consumers,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency