﻿BRP Waray brings relief aid to typhoon-hit Palawan

The Philippine Fleet on Thursday said the BRP Waray (LC-288), one of its sealift amphibious vessels, has sailed for Palawan to bring relief packs to residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

In a statement, Lt. Commander Ryan Luna, Philippine Fleet spokesperson, said the ship left Sangley Point, Cavite City on Wednesday, carrying 91 tons of relief goods and other essential items from Malampaya Foundation, Philippine Women Judge Association, Department of Social Welfare and Development MIMAROPA, Civil-Military Operation Group-Philippine Navy and other stakeholders of the fleet.

“These cargoes were loaded through the assistance of personnel from the Philippine Fleet and will be distributed immediately to those families who were affected by Typhoon Odette upon arrival at El Nido, Palawan,” he added.

The BRP Waray, skippered by Commander Danish Ruiz, was tasked to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions due to its capability of transporting large amounts of logistics and food supplies.

“The Philippine Fleet and its stakeholders are devoting all available resources to provide much-needed logistical and personnel support to assist fellow Filipinos in dealing with Typhoon Odette’s aftermath,” Luna said.