﻿BRP Tausug brings relief aid to ‘Odette’-hit Visayas areas

The Philippine Navy (PN) said Wednesday one of its landing craft, the BRP Tausug (LC-295), has been conducting various sealift, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations in areas devastated by Typhoon Odette in the Visayas.

“Since December 18, LC-295, under the operational control of the Naval Forces Central, has been conducting sorties of sealift and HADR missions to assist those who were severely affected by this calamity,” PN spokesperson Commander Benjo Negranza said in a statement.

He said the BRP Tausug was the first Navy vessel to respond right after the onslaught of “Odette” in the region.

It hauled construction trucks and vehicles from Cebu to Tubigon, Bohol for road-clearing operations, along with 29 personnel of the 53rd Construction Brigade, Philippine Army under the Visayas Command.

“The vessel also transported water treatment machines, tons of food packages, relief goods, generator sets, and other essential relief items to Cebu, Bohol, and Negros,” Negranza said.

On January 2, the ship assisted the BRP Subanon (LC-291) in San Jose Buenavista Port, Antique by transferring 11.4 tons of relief goods and other materials for a sealift mission for Cebu and Bohol.

“The ongoing relief efforts of the PN landing craft demonstrate the Navy’s unwavering commitment to providing prompt and assistance to our fellow Filipinos affected by this recent calamity,” Negranza added.

Source: Philippines News Agency