﻿BRP Jose Rizal brings relief aid to ‘Odette’-hit Palawan

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, Lt. Gen. Andres C. Centino, has pledged to extend more help to the province of Palawan, which was among areas devastated by Typhoon Odette.

In a statement, Centino said 30 tons of relief goods are on board the BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), which departed from Subic, Zambales on Thursday morning and is expected to arrive in Palawan on Friday.

On Wednesday, he visited the typhoon-battered headquarters of the Western Command and Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) 3.

Despite the damage they sustained, AFP units in Palawan assured Centino that their service and mandate to the people continue despite the lack of resources, such as electricity.

Centino reiterated to the troops of MBLT-3 his message during the AFP anniversary that “we shall celebrate (our anniversary) while doing our jobs in the field.”

Communication lines are also soon to be restored as the Philippine Navy accommodated the logistics requirement of Globe mobile facilities and transportation, and restoration teams aboard the newly commissioned BRP Mamanwa (LC-294).

“We may not be able to fully alleviate the suffering of affected families and individuals, but we hope to at least give them a sense of comfort and security in these uncertain times and in the coming holidays,” Centino said.

