﻿BRP Antonio Luna rescues 35 stranded fishers in Palawan

The Philippine Navy’s missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) rescued 35 fishermen stranded in Manamoc Island, Palawan after their fishing boat capsized due to bad weather.

In a statement Thursday night, Naval Forces West acting public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Ronne Riel B. Grimpola, identified the ill-fated fishing boat as the F/B Prince Edge 1 that capsized in the vicinity of Cauayan Island, Cuyo, Palawan on December 27.

The craft was skippered by Ronnie Vargas with a 34-member crew.

Grimpola added that they became aware of the group’s plight after a concerned boat captain reported the incident to the Maritime Situational Awareness Center-W (MSACW).

“Consequently, the group safely landed on Manamoc Island, part of Cuyo, Palawan. MSAC-W immediately informed Naval Forces West about the incident and requested immediate assistance and rescue operations,” Grimpola said.

He added that BRP Antonio Luna, which was on a maritime patrol mission, was tasked to rescue the crew and bring them to their hometown of San Jose, Mindoro.

“At present, all 35 personnel are being taken care of and currently undergoing medical check-up by medical personnel aboard BRP Antonio Luna. Further, personnel of FF-151 also provided food and clean clothing to all the crew of the ill-fated fishing boat,” he said.

He added that Naval Forces West will continuously conduct disaster relief and rescue operations, provide assistance in support of the joint efforts in mitigating the after-effects of Typhoon Odette in the province of Palawan, while readily deploying its naval assets to assist and rescue distressed fishermen at sea.

Source: Philippines News Agency