﻿BRP Ang Pangulo provides medical aid to typhoon victims

The BRP Ang Pangulo (ACS-25), the presidential yacht which has been repurposed into a floating hospital shortly after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette last month, has so far provided medical aid to 842 patients in Siargao and the Dinagat Islands.

Speaking to President Rodrigo Duterte during the Talk to the People Monday night, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad said the medical team onboard the ship has also provided psychosocial first aid to persons severely affected or disturbed by the typhoon.

“Ito ay nagsisilbi sa island ng Siargao at Dinagat Islands, so palipat-lipat siya. Ang services na kanyang in-offer ay medical services at likewise psycho — psychosocial first aid; mayroon din siyang binibigay na pagkain, hygiene kits at activity kits sa mga pasyente. As of now, it has served 842 patients from Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island. Ang mga pasyente, Mr. President, ay dinadala sa kanya gamit ang mga maliliit na bangka (It has served Siargao and Dinagat Islands, it is making frequent voyages there. Services being offered by the ship include medical and psychosocial first aid. The ship is also providing food, hygiene kits, and activity kits to the patients. It has served 842 patients from Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island who were brought to the vessel using small boats Mr. President),” Jalad said.

The BRP Ang Pangulo is part of the 27-ship flotilla deployed by the Navy to help communities battered by “Odette”.

The ship left Manila on December 19, carrying thousands of relief goods and other essential items intended for the affected population in Mindanao.

Navy spokesperson, Commander Benjo Negranza earlier said they use their resources to assist disaster-stricken areas to ensure the timely delivery of relief goods to the typhoon victims.

Jalad said the government has so far utilized 28 air assets of the Air Force, 23 ships from the Coast Guard, and “31 flights of Boeing 737 cargo aircraft” to help in the transport of relief goods and supplies.

Aside from this, 138 land transport and commercial sea vessels are also helping in the effort.

“A total of 6,472,360 kilograms of relief goods and ang contribution po niyan ng Office of Civil Defense ay nagkakahalaga ng 122 million (This is the summary of the relief in kilograms which was sent by the NDRRMC, using these different means of transportation. A total of 6,472,360 kilograms of relief goods and the Office of Civil Defense has contributed PHP122 million for that),” Jalad said.

Source: Philippines News Agency