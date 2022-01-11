﻿BRP Ang Pangulo provides medical aid to 235 Siargao residents

The Philippine Navy (PN) said the presidential yacht which was repurposed into a floating hospital, BRP Ang Pangulo (ACS-25), provided medical aid to 235 patients to Typhoon Odette-battered Siargao Island from January 6 to 7.

“The onboard medical team of the floating hospital, BRP Ang Pangulo, (has treated) 235 patients in two days,” it said in its Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

It added that the ship sailed for Siargao after providing aid to 373 Dinagat Islands residents. Aside from medical aid, the BRP Ang Pangulo also provided food, water, relief packs, as well as services such as haircuts and charging stations for their devices.

Meanwhile, children were provided with toys and art kits as part of psychological first aid.

Landing dock BRP Tarlac (LD-601) departed Manila South Harbor on January 7 for its third relief transport mission in areas devastated by “Odette” in Visayas and Mindanao.

PN spokesperson Commander Benjo Negranza, in a statement over the weekend, said BRP Tarlac is transporting about 542,206 kilograms of consolidated relief goods and essential items from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Meralco, Maynilad, other non-government organizations, and private individuals.

Around 50 tons of rolling cargoes are also onboard, consisting of vehicles from different stakeholders to be utilized during the conduct of humanitarian assistance operations.

With BRP Tarlac alone, the PN has already transported approximately 1,382 tons of relief goods from the different government agencies, NGOs, civic-minded institutions, and partner stakeholders.

“The continuous relief operations of the Philippine Navy and the whole Armed Forces of the Philippines are part of the whole-of-government efforts for humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Naval Reserve Command (Navrescom) deployed a Philippine Navy-affiliated reserve unit vessel to complement the government’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts in Palawan last January 8.

M/V Gladiolus 2, a fishing vessel from the Naval Affiliated Reserve Force – National Capital Region, departed the Fish Port Complex in Navotas City and arrived at Tide Pole Pier in Puerto Princesa City on Sunday night, carrying 277 tons of assorted relief goods from the Office of the Civil Defense and other organizations.

The relief items will be distributed in different areas in the province of Palawan.

Source: Philippines News Agency