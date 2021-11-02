﻿Brooklyn Nets’ Aldridge reaches 20K career points in NBA

Brooklyn Nets’ center-forward LaMarcus Aldridge has scored at least 20,000 points to go down in the NBA history.

Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star with 15 years of NBA experience, reached the 20,000-point milestone after scoring 21 points in the Nets’ 105-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn.

Before the Nets, Aldridge played for the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs.

In April, Aldridge announced his sudden retirement from basketball due to an “irregular heartbeat.”

But in September, the Nets resigned Aldridge after receiving medical clearance from his doctors.

The Nets’ experienced forward became the 48th NBA player to reach the 20,000-point mark.

With 20,011 points in 1,034 games, Aldridge joins active NBA stars Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony.

All these players scored at least 20,000 points.

Lakers superstar LeBron James racked up 35,471 points in 1,314 games to become the highest scorer among the active NBA players.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a Lakers legend, is the NBA’s all-time leading regular-season scorer with 38,387 points in 1,560 games. Abdul-Jabbar, who played in the NBA for 19 years, retired in 1989.

Source: Philippines News Agency