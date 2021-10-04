﻿Broadcast journalist, ex-senator file COCs

A seventh aspiring president filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Saturday, another lean day that saw just three other national candidates at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Manila, Pasay City as of 2 p.m.

Victoriano Inte wants to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte while broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo, former Senator JV Ejercito, and Joel “Pastor” Apolinario will seek Senate seats in the May 9, 2022 polls.

Raffy Tulfo (left) for senator, Victoriano Inte for president (PNA photos by Ferdinand Patinio, Robert Oswald P. Alfiler)

On Friday, Senator Manny Pacquiao and his running mate, Buhay Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza, filed their COCs along with three candidates for Vice President and 14 Senate hopefuls.

For the party-list race that will offer 63 slots, five groups joined the initial 18 and submitted their Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance — APEC, PHILRECA, RECOBODA, Ako Padayon Pilipino, and Abang Lingkod.

A COC must be filed personally, even by a representative. No COC via mail, electronic mail, or facsimile shall be accepted.

Source: Philippines News Agency