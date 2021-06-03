﻿BRMM starts building decent homes for indigents

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has started a housing project for the region’s indigents aimed at giving them self-esteem.

This, as some 50 indigent families in Barangay Sugadol, Datu Abdullah Sangki (DAS) are set to initially benefit from the regionwide core shelter program of the Office of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim.

“A groundbreaking program for the project was held Thursday in Datu Abdullah Sangki (DAS) town in Maguindanao,” Municipal Councilor Suharto Mabang told reporters here.

He said representatives of Minister Ebrahim’s “Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (KAPYANAN) Program” led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the houses.

“BARMM and DAS government have one common goal that is to serve and improve the lives of ordinary Bangsamoro,” Mabang said.

Village Chairman Sammy Sugadol, Municipal Engr. Benazir Alam, and Engr. Arnel Barrun of Hausland Construction were among the officials present during the event.

“I am very much excited for my poor co-villagers whose names we have earlier submitted to the town government to finally have their decent houses,” Sugadol said.

The 50 shelters in Barangay Sugadol are part of the 350-housing projects for the municipalities of DAS, Rajah Buayan, Shariff Aguak, General SK Pendatun (GSKP), and Mamasapano, all in Maguindanao.

Groundbreaking ceremonies for the towns of Rajah Buayan and GSKP were held on June 1 and 3, respectively. The schedule for Shariff Aguak and Mamasapano is being finalized.

Under its 2020 budget appropriations, the KAPYANAN program aims to build a total of 1,000 housing units complete with solar-powered light and water components for the province of Maguindanao.

This is in addition to the 1,130 core shelters for the province approved under the program’s 2019 budget.

KAPYANAN is one of the banner programs of BARMM, which aims to improve the living condition of the poor in the region.

Ebrahim earlier said that coordination with provincial and local chief executives for Lanao del Sur, Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi, has been initiated for the building of core shelters under the same program.

The previous autonomous region leadership also built a housing project, called ARMM village, in Barangay Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. Beneficiaries of the programs were regional government workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency