﻿Bridge project seen to spur dev’t in AgNor town

Agusan del Norte officials led Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Nieves Bridge project, which will connect 11 villages to the center of Las Nieves town.

Gov. Dale B. Corvera and Agusan del Norte 2nd Dist. Rep. Maria Angelica Amante-Matba said the project is expected to further boost development opportunities in the area.

Las Nieves Mayor Avelina S. Rosales said the bridge project was conceived in 2015 when Rep. Amante-Matba was still the governor of Agusan del Norte.

“Through her efforts, this bridge is finally realized,” Rosales said.

Once completed, the 548-meter bridge will connect the residents of 11 barangays situated on the other side of the Agusan River to the town center.

“The bridge’s construction will start from Barangay Malicato to the other side of Agusan River, particularly Barangay Ambacon,” Rosales said.

In a briefing during the ceremony, the Department of Public Works and Highways in Caraga (DPWH-13) said the Las Nieves Bridge has a budget of PHP1.5 billion.

For this year, DPWH said some PHP139.6 million has been released for the project, adding that succeeding allocations would be released annually within five years until its completion.

“The people of Las Nieves have been waiting for this bridge. We are also express our thank to the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte for the approval and the start of the construction of Las Nieves Bridge,” Rosales said.

Las Nieves, composed of 20 barangays, is a 2nd class municipality with a population of 28,414 based on the 2015 census.

