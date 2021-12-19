﻿Bridge connecting Binondo, Intramuros 88% complete

The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is nearing completion, with the overall progress now at 88.63 percent, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported in a news release on Friday.

Undersecretary Emil Sadain reported to DPWH acting Secretary Roger Mercado that with the completed basket-handle tied steel arch main bridge over Pasig River, the target finish is by the first half of 2022.

The bridge was originally planned to open to motorists by the end of 2021 but the DPWH had to push back the timeframe to relocate public and private services and utilities in the area, as well as to wait for the pre-fabricated steel materials from China, which financed the PHP3.39 billion project.

Work suspensions due to the pandemic restrictions also affected the progress.

Sadain said the installation of pre-fabricated girders for abutments and ramps has begun while already lifted on piers are steel box girder components for the up-ramp at the Intramuros side with a total length of 191 meters and between Piers 5 and 8 for the viaduct structure over Estero de Binondo and corresponding ramp at the Binondo side.

“We are expecting a lot of dramatic changes for this project, with all the needed materials and high-performance launching equipment available on the construction site,” he said in a statement.

Considered one of the flagship infrastructure projects of the DPWH under the “Build, Build, Build” program, the bridge project is expected to not only cut travel time between the two busy districts of Intramuros and Binondo in Manila but also benefit about 30,000 vehicles daily.

The 680 linear-meter bridge will connect the historic district of Intramuros at Solana Street and Riverside Drive with bustling Binondo at Rentas Street/Plaza del Conde Street and Muelle dela Industria Street.

Source: Philippines News Agency