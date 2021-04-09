﻿Breach of health protocols spikes Covid-19 cases in CAR: DOH

BAGUIO CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) said topping the reasons for the continuing spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the region was the improper or non-use of masks and face shields and breach of safety protocols.

“‘Pag pumunta ka sa market, sa mall or kahit saan, maiinis ka pa na makakita ng mga tao na ang ilong nakasilip, nasa baba ang mask, ang face shield ginawang headband (when you go to the market, the mall or anywhere, you will see people whose noses are peeping or the mask on their chin or some who use their face shield as headband),” Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, assistant regional director of the DOH-CAR, on Tuesday said.

This is aside from the existence of the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom (UK) variant which was detected in several provinces of the region. This was found to be more transmissible than the original virus.

Pangilinan said a total of 41 confirmed UK variant cases were found in the region — 28 in Mountain Province, nine in Benguet, and two each in Kalinga and this city.

Cordillera logged a record high number of Covid-19 positive cases in the past few days. The DOH-CAR Covid-19 tracker shows that a total of 2,489 new Covid-19 cases were recorded from April 1 to 5.

The doctor urged the public to protect themselves from the virus. She also asked everyone to take extra caution and not contribute to the spread of the disease.

“Let us have a personal examination of our conscience if we have been strictly following the health and safety protocols and stop pointing fingers because preventing the spread of Covid-19 is a responsibility lodged in all of us,” she said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency