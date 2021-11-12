﻿BP2 recipient aims to put up agri biz upon return to Bohol

As agriculture emerges as one of the most reliable sectors in the midst of the global recession, a recipient of the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program” plans to put up an agriculture business upon her return to Bohol province.

Janice Danlog, 29, said she is willing to undergo a series of training to build a small enterprise or become an agripreneur.

“Willing akong pag-aralan lahat basta po mag-umpisa po ako ulit para na rin sa mga anak ko (I’m willing to study everything as long as I’m given the chance to start anew),” Danlog said in an interview on Nov. 11.

When she lost her job at the onset of Covid-19, Danlog said putting food on the table for her three young kids has been difficult due to pandemic-induced restrictions.

“Nung nabalitaan ko yung Balik Probinsya, hindi na’ko nag-dalawang-isip na mag-apply kasi sobrang tagal na rin nung huli akong nakauwi sa amin, at may mga anak ako at mahal ang pasahe (When I learned about the Balik Probinsya, I didn’t have second thoughts about applying. I badly wanted to go home but the fare is expensive and I have my three kids with me,” she said.

Danlog said she plans to apply the new skills she would get from the training programs to hands-on projects and try out things she wanted to do in Bohol.

“May lugar kami na pwedeng taniman, yun yung tinitignan ko. Mas okay yung buhay namin doon compared sa Maynila. Dito, lahat bibilhin mo – maski tubig (We own a land there that could be utilized for farming. Life is better there compared to the province. In Manila, you need to buy everything, including water),” Danlog said.

Danlog said she thought the program would only cover airfare for beneficiaries like her, but later expressed excitement after learning that recipients would be given livelihood and financial assistance, as well as other benefits to help them start anew.

“Sobrang laking tulong ng Balik Probinsya kasi sa pamasahe pa lang, big help na siya. May benefits din na makukuha na makakapagsimula kami once na makauwi na kami sa amin (The program is a big help because aside from the fare, recipients are given other benefits so we can start again),” Danlog said.

Danlog is among the 39 beneficiaries bound for Cebu and Bohol who underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RRT-PCR) tests on Nov. 11 at the BP2 Depot in Quezon City to ensure that they are not infected with Covid-19.

Institutionalized under Executive Order 114, series of 2020, the BP2 program is an initiative of the national government created to address the congestion in Metro Manila’s urban areas.

Government agencies guide the beneficiaries throughout this transition by providing additional support and incentives on transportation, livelihood, family needs, subsistence, education, housing, and others.

